Artists seek $1.25 million for Bowie memorial in London

Journalists watch a TV screen that shows the virtual memorial, during a press conference to announce a permanent memorial in Brixton to the late Ziggy Stardust singer David Bowie in London, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The Associated Press

Artists and activists want to create a permanent memorial to David Bowie in the London neighborhood where he was born.

Plans were unveiled Tuesday for a three-story-tall lightning bolt sculpture , inspired by the cover of Bowie's album "Aladdin Sane." The proposal is to install it across from the Brixton Underground station, beside a mural of Bowie as Aladdin Sane.

Charlie Waterhouse, one of the artists behind the idea, says it's meant to be "startling, stupid and utterly joyous in equal measure."

Activists are launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise 1 million pounds ($1.25 million) to build the artwork. The project has local government support.

Bowie was born David Jones on Jan. 8, 1947, in Brixton. He died on Jan. 10, 2016 at age 69.