Posted: February 26, 2017

2017 Oscars: 'Moonlight' best picture, complete list of winners

Big Winners at the 2017 Oscars

Oscars statue.

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Academy Award; the ESPN film "O.J.: Made in America" at 7 hours and 47 minutes is the longest movie to win; and after 21 nominations Kevin O'Connell won his first.

"La La Land" also won multiple Oscars during the 89th Annual Academy Awards Sunday, almost winning best picture before it was realized that "Moonlight" was the actual pick.

 

Here is a complete list of winners:

