Join us for the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Run on Sunday, February 25 at Georgia State Stadium (formerly Turner Field).

The annual Hunger Walk Run raises awareness about the prevalence of hunger for the more than 900,000 working families, seniors, veterans and children in our community who struggle with food insecurity. The walk benefits the Food Bank and five community partners: Episcopal Community Foundation for Middle and North Georgia, The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, Lutheran Services of Georgia, Presbytery of Greater Atlanta and St. Vincent De Paul Society.

This year the event will feature live music, a kids play zone and delectable eats from some of Atlanta’s best food trucks. The fun begins at noon with the run/walk kicking off at 2pm.

Check out HungerWalkRun.org for more info and to register.

Register

Follow Atlanta Community Food Bank: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram